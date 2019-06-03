10-inch metal spike shot by lawn mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids in Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two children amazingly suffered only minor injuries when a metal spike shot by a lawn mower shattered the back window of the car in which they were traveling in Connecticut over the weekend.It happened Saturday on Lockwood Road in Fairfield, where the fire department says the 10-inch spike was picked up and propelled by the rotating blades of a landscaper's commercial lawn mower.It traveled 20 feet before striking the passing SUV, breaking through the rear passenger-side window and passing within inches of the faces of the children.The spike then ricocheted off the interior glass on the opposite side and came to rest on the floor between the two children, ages 2 and 3.The kids were restrained in car seats at the time.Both children were evaluated and found to have only minor injuries due to the shattered glass."In just a matter of inches, an injury may have occurred resulting in a very tragic story," said Lieutenant Robert Smith, commander of Engine 3.