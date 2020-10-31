Science

November celestial events include meteor showers, lunar eclipse

November has more than turkey and stuffing in store -- keep your eyes on the skies for two meteor showers and a lunar eclipse!

First, the Northern Taurid meteor shower graces the sky on the night of November 11-12, according to AccuWeather.

Although it only produces five meteors per hour, the shower is famous for its slow and bright fireballs.

The following week, on the night of November 16-17, the Leonid meteor shower peaks. Stargazers will see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The moon will also look slightly darker for a penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30. It will be visible throughout the Americas, Australia and most of Asia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathereclipsemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
COVID Updates: Officials shut down massive party in NYC
Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Massive fire destroys automobile repair shop in Brooklyn
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Show More
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
8-year-old girl, 54-year-old woman struck and killed in NYC
Early voting NY: New location to ease long lines
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
More TOP STORIES News