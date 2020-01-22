Metro-North train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rockland County

SLOATSBURG, New York (WABC) -- A Metro-North train slammed into a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in Rockland County on Tuesday evening.The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in Sloatsburg.The tractor-trailer spilled office supplies all over the scene and the 75 passengers on the train were transferred to buses.No injuries were reported.Service on the Port Jervis line resumed later Tuesday night with delays. Metro-North expected the crash to be cleaned up by the morning commute.The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the MTA.----------