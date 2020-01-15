Michael Avenatti taken into custody by IRS agents on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was taken into custody by IRS agents Tuesday on allegations of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Avenatti has been facing criminal investigations in New York and California on a variety of issues, including alleged extortion of Nike in New York, wire fraud of a client and tax fraud in California.

The State Bar of California last year began the process to disbar him from law practice in the state.

On Tuesday, Avenatti was appearing for a disciplinary hearing involving the California State Bar.

During a break in the proceedings, IRS agents took him into custody, sources tell ABC News.

Avenatti first came to public attention as the attorney for Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump related an alleged nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair. Last year Daniels replaced Avenatti with a different attorney.

Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrest
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News