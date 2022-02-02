4 arrested in connection with overdose death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams in September.

Three of the defendants made a court appearance on Wednesday and a fourth was arrested in Puerto Rico and will appear in court there Thursday.

Irving Cartagena, 39, stands charged with narcotics conspiracy after prosecutors said he distributed the heroin that resulted in Williams' death. Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were charged as members of the alleged conspiracy.

According to court documents, on or about Sept. 5, 2021, the defendants sold Williams the heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, with Cartagena executing the hand-to-hand transaction.

Williams died as a result of using that fentanyl-laced heroin.



Despite knowing that Williams died after being sold their product, officials say the four continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

"Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. "Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams. This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."

Williams had previously been open about his battle with drug addiction and called it an everyday struggle.

"A lot of people think that when a person puts down the drugs or the alcohol that all the problems go away," he once said. "That couldn't be further from the truth. Drugs and alcohol are not the problem. They are merely symptoms of the problem."

RELATED | Mural depicting Michael K. Williams overlooks Brooklyn subway entrance
EMBED More News Videos

It's a larger-than-life mural for a larger-than-life actor.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citydrug arrestcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for fallen NYPD Detective Wilbert Mora
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
2 charged in murder of NJ honor student appear before judge
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Queens
Starbucks planning more price hikes this year
Washington's NFL team announces new name
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain and fog
Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side
Staten Island Chuck says early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
COVID trending downwards in NJ; Newark extends mandates
CT police renew call for info in 1985 April Grisanti cold case
More TOP STORIES News