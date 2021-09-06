'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.

Drug paraphernalia was found around him and authorities say it appears he overdosed.



Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.





Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."

WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on 'Here and Now'
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman speaks with actor Michael K. Smith.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityactornypdoverdose
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FEMA announces grants for NYC homeowners impacted by Ida
Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits
6th Ida death in Westchester; church volunteers help residents
Caribbean pride on display in Brooklyn
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer
One last dip: Beachgoers mark unofficial end to summer
Show More
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Cardi B, Offset welcome 2nd child
Bosses using 'tattleware' to monitor employees working from home
Metro-North resuming service after Ida left 10 feet of mud on tracks
Ida impacts NJ back to school plans, search for missing continues
More TOP STORIES News