Here and Now: The Race to Justice

NEW YORK CITY -- In this episode of Here and Now, we're taking a look at the global outcry for racial equality in a nation with a history rooted in slavery and racial discrimination.

For weeks now, millions of protesters across the country and around the world have taken to the streets, shouting "Black Lives Matter" and demanding an end to systematic racism and police brutality.

Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, the Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School, the Suzanne Young Murray Professor at Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies, and the former Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture will talk about racial disparities in the United States.
Segment 1 featured above:

Almost a decade ago, the Black Lives Matter movement was created, shining a light on racial disparity in the justice system and demanding accountability and justice on behalf of the countless black lives lost at the hands of police.

Tamika Mallory was one of the early proponents of the movement and a leading voice in the fight against police brutality.

Mallory was one of the co-chairs of the Women's March and co-founder of the organization, "Until Freedom."

Guyviaud Joseph and his brother David Joseph is the creative team behind the film, "POV.: Perception of Violence."

The film depicts and examines the historical pattern of fatal encounters between police and people of color.

Just days ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation making the use of chokeholds by police illegal in New York state.

Six years ago, Eric Garner died while being placed in a deadly chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo.

In an attempt to ban chokeholds nationwide under a federal civil rights law, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries introduced the "Eric Garner Excessive Use of Force Act."

Also, actor and activist Michael K. Smith is proud to team up with organization NYC Together, a program that's making a difference in relationships between cops and kids.

Segment 2:
Segment 3:
Segment 4:
Segment 5:
