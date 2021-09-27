Mural depicting Michael K. Williams overlooks Brooklyn subway entrance

A painting depicting a laughing Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, now overlooks a subway entrance in his home borough of Brooklyn.
The mural is on the brick wall of Moe's Bar and Lounge near the Fulton Street stop in Fort Greene.
It is accompanied by a quote from Williams that says, 'Do me one favor. Don't be like me. Be better than me. Stand on these shoulders and take it higher.'
The Medical Examiner announced on Friday that Williams died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.
He was 54 years old.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip