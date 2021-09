Mural depicting Michael K. Williams overlooks Brooklyn subway entrance

EMBED >More News Videos An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's a larger-than-life mural for a larger-than-life actor.A painting depicting a laughing Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, now overlooks a subway entrance in his home borough of Brooklyn.The mural is on the brick wall of Moe's Bar and Lounge near the Fulton Street stop in Fort Greene.It is accompanied by a quote from Williams that says, 'Do me one favor. Don't be like me. Be better than me. Stand on these shoulders and take it higher.'The Medical Examiner announced on Friday that Williams died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine He was 54 years old.----------