Ex-cop Michael Valva, found guilty of killing autistic son, to be sentenced

Michael Valva faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Ken Rosato reports.

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A former NYPD officer is set to be sentenced Thursday for murdering his son.

A jury found Michael Valva guilty of five charges, including second-degree murder, last month.

Prosecutors say he forced his 8-year-old son with autism, Thomas Valva, to sleep in the freezing garage of their Suffolk County home.

It happened in January 2020. The little boy froze to death.

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

Prosecutors told jurors during the trial that Michael Valva treated his child poorly in the final moments of his life, screaming at him and striking him as he died of hypothermia.

Michael Valva faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.