Coronavirus News: Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of the first areas in New York to shut down due to the coronavirus finally get a chance to get back to business Tuesday, as the Mid-Hudson region starts to reopen.But, as with everything during this pandemic, there will be restrictions as officials try to keep any possibility of a second wave at bay.New Rochelle is really where the country saw one of its first large outbreak through COVID-19 community spread.Now that community, along with the rest of Westchester County, will begin Phase One of its reopening.The outbreak in New Rochelle centered around Young Israel, the orthodox synagogue where dozens of members contracted the virus.That led to Governor Cuomo lockdown part of this community to contain the spread.The Mid-Hudson has now region met the criteria to reopen, including a decline in the number of deaths. The reopening will involve putting in place contact tracers.The Mid-Hudson region includes Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties.Construction, manufacturing and some non-essential retail can reopen for curbside pick-up only.This will be a small but cautious step back towards normal."Obviously, I want things to open, we want things... but safely," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "We don't want another outbreak to happen. We don't want people's lives at stake for opening something up too soon. If they're not smart, the number will go up, and then we'll have to slow down the reopening."Long island isn't far behind. Residents there have also seen a decline in deaths, but still need to put more contact tracers in place.They could begin Phase One of reopening as soon as Wednesday.Without a uptick in any of the criteria, like infections or deaths, the Mid-Hudson region could consider Phase Two of reopening in two weeks.