Israel prepares for potential retaliatory attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes cargo ship

JERUSALEM (WABC) -- Tensions are high in the Middle East as Israel prepares for a potential retaliatory attack from Iran.

In what appears to be the first step in counter attacks against Israel, new video shared by a Middle East defense official allegedly shows the seizing of an Israeli-owned cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iran state media, the ship was seized by its Revolutionary Guard and directed towards territorial waters in Iran.

The seized ship is said to have a crew of 25 people.

The Middle East has braced for potential Iranian retaliation over a suspected Israeli strike earlier this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including a senior Guard general who once commanded its expeditionary Quds Force there.

Military sources confirmed to ABC News that Iran has more than 100 missiles ready for an attack. President Joe Biden says he expects a strike on Israel to happen sooner than later.

In a statement on Saturday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

Hagari added that "Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond."

He also said the IDF is "prepared for all scenarios and will take the necessary steps - together with our allies - to protect the people of Israel."

The IDF did not specify whether the statement is related to the seizing of the Israeli-owned ship.

In light of potential attacks, Biden ordered additional assets to the region in an attempt to deter Iran and protect the 3,500 U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. State Department also ordered Israel-based employees to stay in the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of St. Patrick's Cathedral arrived in Israel on Friday to begin a weeklong peace mission throughout the region.

On Saturday morning, Dolan will visit a home for abandoned babies and a seminary in Bethlehem.

The Cardinal is also planning to meet separately with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday and Israel President Isaac Herzog on Monday.

Israel says it is open to a new corridor for aid into northern Gaza. The IDF has not specified the location of the new crossing over concerns of protesters.

Recent polling suggests growing discontent among the Israeli public with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war. Some Israeli voters are even calling for early elections to potentially vote Netanyahu out of office.

Thousands in the meantime are expected to rally in Tel Aviv at sunset on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

