NYPD arrests suspect accused of sex assault caught on video in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in custody in connection to a viral video appearing to show a sexual assault that happened in the Bronx earlier this month.

NYPD officers arrested 39-year-old Kashaan Parks around 10 a.m. at a relative's home in the borough on Saturday.

A police report confirms that a sexual assault happened near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue around 3 a.m. on May 1.

A 45-year-old woman was followed by a man who lassoed a belt around her neck, which caused her to lose consciousness.

Authorities say the man then dragged her behind a car and sexually assaulted the victim.

The man then fled on foot towards Melrose Avenue. Police released surveillance images of the man they are looking for on Thursday night.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police say the victim and attacker knew each other.

The victim was able to remember him because he has "unusual teeth," specifically a space between his teeth.

The victim did not initially report the attack to police. Once video of the attack surfaced, police began investigating and realized the victim was already in the precinct, in custody for an unrelated petit larceny.

Neighbors say everyone has seen the video -- and they are stunned by it.

"It's sad for women, it's sad for everybody, but women take the worst part," Melrose resident Justo Cordero said.

Residents also say it is a poignant reminder that more needs to be done about safety in the area.

"At any given moment someone can come and hurt you and police, when they need to be here they're not," said Melrose resident Luz Hernandez.

The man is believed to be about 5'9" tall, and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with "GAP" across the front, white sweatpants, and black-red-white sneakers.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

