Police search for suspect in E train slashing

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say slashed a woman on an E train in Queens.

This happened at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City on Friday just before midnight.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center to be treated for a cut on her calf.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen getting off at the Court Square-23rd street station.

It is unclear if the victim knew her attacker.