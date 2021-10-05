Man stabbed in hand after apparently catching attacker breaking into car in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man catches attacker breaking into car in Midtown, gets stabbed in hand

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man in Midtown.

It happened Monday around 8 p.m. on 6th Avenue and West 30th Street.


Police say officers found a 30-year-old man sitting inside his car with a stab wound to his hand.

Eyewitnesses say the victim caught the suspect breaking into his vehicle, ultimately leading to a fight between the two.

"All I saw was the fight, that someone pulled a knife and tried to defend himself," a witness said. "The next thing I know the cops showed up."

"He was screaming, 'Help! Somebody help me, please!' and he was holding his, his hand," another witness said.




The victim is expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video released of woman pushing victim into arriving subway train
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytheftstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News