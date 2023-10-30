Floyd Bennett Field set to house NYC migrants amid concern from some politicians

Janice Yu reports there are some concerns about using Floyd Bennett FIeld to house migrants.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New York City is moving forward opening a massive shelter for migrants at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

The shelter is set to house migrant families, but there are concerns about safety from some local leaders.

The families with children will be staying there in a congregate setting.

They could be arriving here in the coming days.

Runway 19 on the former Naval air station will be able to house people with bathroom and shower trailers, a processing center, medical facility and cafeteria.

As a part of the agreement, the state will reimburse the city for the cost of using this site.

But this decision hasn't come without some controversy.

Mayor Eric Adams says this site is safe, but local leaders have expressed concerns following an FDNY inspection.

Republican Councilmember Joann Ariola posted on social media saying, "Bennett Field is not only a flood zone, but it is a fire trap now as well. Placing children here is unconscionable. This is absolutely a catastrophe waiting to happen - 'not reliable' fire hydrants nearly a half mile away and lithium-ion powered mobility devices in the area is a recipe for disaster."

"This is what we have been trying to say. What is it going to take before people start to learn what out of room means. We are placing people in conditions that are unfair for migrants and it's unfair for New York City taxpayers," Adams said. "We are out of room. it's not if people are going to be sleeping on the streets, it's when. We are at full capacity.

Migrants will be able to stay for 60 days, now that the city has limited how much time they are allowed to stay in a city shelter.

