Society

1st grader with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

An adorable first-grader got to live out his dream of becoming a UPS driver for a day! He even got his own mini UPS truck.

Becky Bausman said it all began when her son Drew wore a UPS uniform for Halloween. Since then, the 7-year-old with Down syndrome has been inspired to "deliver joy."

So, UPS delivered something special to Drew. The logistics company fulfilled his dream to suit up in brown, and he got to deliver packages of presents to his classmates, even pulling up to school in a miniature UPS truck.

"This little kid who would do anything that anybody asked, freely, and we get a call from this lovely corporation willing to do something like this for us... and it's just everything," his mom said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood newsupsdown syndrome
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in NYC, fights back till help arrives
Puppy that ran through Holland Tunnel seeking fur-ever home
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain, early storms
New York woman finds lost dog in Hilary Swank's lap
NY day care closed after vandals trash building
The new way to save hundreds on summer airfares
Show More
Slain officer's kids fight loophole keeping them from her pension
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Boxing gym bonds Bronx community through Puerto Rican pride
5 teenagers arrested for allegedly burglarizing multiple LI businesses
Costco to require membership for gas, but legality questioned
More TOP STORIES News