Amber Alert Canceled: Missing child found safe in Harlem, father taken into custody

Kristin Thorne has more on the little girl who was found safe in Harlem after an Amber Alert was issued.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) --
The search for a little girl who was abducted by her father from inside a Queens homeless shelter is over after the pair was found in Harlem.

Police said 24-year-old Jerome Pippins forcibly took his 8-month-old daughter August Pippins from her mother at a shelter in the 9000 block of Van Wyck Expressway 10 p.m. Friday night.

He then ran away with his daughter which caused police to issue an Amber Alert early Saturday morning.

Authorities say both Jerome and August were later found in good condition in Harlem just after 8 a.m.

Jerome has been taken into custody and charges against him are pending. As he was walked by police in handcuffs he proclaimed his love for his daughter:

August was taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution, but she is said to be in good condition.

