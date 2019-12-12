8- and 10-year-old siblings who failed to show up at school found safe

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say 10- and 8-year-old siblings who left their Bronx home Thursday morning but never showed up at school have been found safe.The two are now with their grandmother in Brooklyn.Police say 10-year-old Christy and 8-year-old Douglas Valentin were last seen leaving their apartment located on Castle Hill Avenue around 8 a.m.The school, PS 182, then notified the parents at 10 a.m. that the children were absent from school.No further details have been released about where the children were.----------