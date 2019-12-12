8- and 10-year-old siblings who failed to show up at school found safe

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say 10- and 8-year-old siblings who left their Bronx home Thursday morning but never showed up at school have been found safe.

The two are now with their grandmother in Brooklyn.

Police say 10-year-old Christy and 8-year-old Douglas Valentin were last seen leaving their apartment located on Castle Hill Avenue around 8 a.m.

The school, PS 182, then notified the parents at 10 a.m. that the children were absent from school.

No further details have been released about where the children were.

