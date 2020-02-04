search and rescue

Missing kayaker rescued after several days adrift in Everglades National Park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office rescued a Virginia man on Sunday, who went missing while on a kayaking trip in the Everglades National Park.

According to authorities, 67-year-old Mark Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in the Everglades on Jan. 22. Miele was due back on Jan. 29 but did not return.

Four days later, his belongings, including his wallet and phone, washed up on the banks of the Lopez River. Park rangers found Miele's belongings and asked the Collier County Sheriff's Office to assist in a search.

Deputies downloaded data from Miele's phone on Sunday night and found his most recent location had been recorded on Friday, giving the sheriff's office an area to target its search.

Shortly before noon Monday, a helicopter crew spotted Miele floating in the water face-up and wearing a lifejacket several miles from where his belongings were found.

The sheriff's office said Mark is safe and is being treated by medical staff at the Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridawater rescuerescuesearch and rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Man who wrote 'SOS' in snow rescued after 23 days
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC starts year with spike in shootings, major crimes
Coronavirus: NY test results pending, students in self-isolation
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Man stabbed in chest while leaving Brooklyn bodega
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Show More
Officer reunited with family he rescued from fire on LI
Coyote rescued from Florida bay, but faces euthanization
New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
Disturbing video: NYC bodega worker shot in face with BB gun
More TOP STORIES News