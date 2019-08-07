Missing mom, kids from West Orange, New Jersey found safe

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say a mother and her two children who were reported missing have been found safe.Details on when or how they were located were not released.Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, and her children, 2-year-old Jasir Goulbourne and 6-year-old Saheed Baksh, were reported missing Monday morning after they left their home in West Orange.The West Orange Police Department expressed its gratitude to all who cooperated in helping to successfully spread the word during efforts to locate the family.----------