Missing New York man found dead, body in car identified as wife

BEAR MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, New York -- A Poughkeepsie man has been found dead a week after he went missing, and a body found in the man's vehicle has been identified as his wife.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that 59-year-old George Grogan was found dead in a wooded area near the Bear Mountain Bridge on Thursday.

His identity was confirmed by the Westchester County medical examiner's office on Friday.

Police say Grogan had been missing since Sept. 27. The following day, authorities found a woman's body in Grogan's Dodge Caravan near the area where his body was later found. She has been identified as Grogan's wife, Audrey.

Town of Poughkeepsie police say the Grogans' son called police on Sept. 27 and said his father had confessed to killing his mother.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockland countymissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in attacks that killed 4 homeless men in Chinatown
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting inside subway station
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
RHONJ star Joe Giudice can be in Italy as he fights deportation
More TOP STORIES News