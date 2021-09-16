Police, family searching for missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving a hospital in Brooklyn this week.Melissa Flores, 53, was last spotted leaving Methodist Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Monday.She may have been seen walking in Prospect Park on Tuesday.Her loved ones say she considers her dog, Mason, her child and she didn't come home to take care of him.Flores is described as about 5'2" with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.She was last seen wearing black pants, a white sleeveless top with clusters of flowers, a royal blue cardigan and black leather ballet flats with an orange strip on the heel.If you see Flores, you are asked to call her sister, Nancy Flores, at 929-316-0047 or Det. Shulmann with the 60th Precinct at 718-946-3353.----------