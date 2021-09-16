Police, family searching for missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving a hospital in Brooklyn this week.

Melissa Flores, 53, was last spotted leaving Methodist Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

She may have been seen walking in Prospect Park on Tuesday.

Her loved ones say she considers her dog, Mason, her child and she didn't come home to take care of him.



Flores is described as about 5'2" with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white sleeveless top with clusters of flowers, a royal blue cardigan and black leather ballet flats with an orange strip on the heel.

If you see Flores, you are asked to call her sister, Nancy Flores, at 929-316-0047 or Det. Shulmann with the 60th Precinct at 718-946-3353.

ALSO READ | Missing Long Island native's boyfriend a person of interest & hindering investigation, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypdhospitalmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PD: Missing woman's boyfriend a person of interest, hindering search
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Community coming together for 7 siblings who lost both parents
AccuWeather: Humid and showery
NYC investigating 16 COVID cases linked to Electric Zoo music festival
Police release age-progression image of Dulce Maria Alavez
NYC announces baby bonds for kindergarteners
Show More
NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold for now
Yom Kippur 2021: Holiest day of the year in Judaism
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
Accent Dance NYC marks Hispanic Heritage Month with performance
More TOP STORIES News