'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested on Staten Island

Left: Drita D'Avanzo attends the "Fame At The Mansion" at the Playboy Mansion; Right: D'Avanzo at the MTV Movie Awards, both photos from 2012 (Shutterstock)

PLEASANT PLAINS, Staten Island -- Former "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband were arrested after police executed a search warrant at their Staten Island home Thursday night.

The 43-year-old D'Avanzo and her 50-year-old husband, Lee, are facing a slew of gun and drug charges.

Authorities say two loaded firearms and assorted pills, including painkillers and anti-anxiety medications like hydrocodone and Xanax, as well as a large quality of marijuana and a scale were recovered at their Pleasant Plains home.

They were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The couple was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, as children were home at the time of the arrest.

The arrests came the NYPD received tips from the community.

Lee D'Avanzo, a reputed Colombo family member, was a big draw on the reality show.

