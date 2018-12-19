Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus in Tennessee

Surveillance video shows the child crying out for help on the parked bus on Friday evening.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WABC) --
A mother is furious after her 5-year-old son woke up in a panic, alone on a bus that was supposed to take him to his after-school program.

Surveillance video shows the child crying out for help on the parked bus on Friday evening.

Both the driver and a teacher who were supposed to check the bus apparently didn't do so.

After about 10 minutes, the boy finally figured out how to open the doors and wandered through the parking lot before being helped by a stranger.

"What if those people weren't out there?" Uneisha Bradford said. "Anybody could've gotten him or if he was still wandering the parking lot."

The teacher was placed on probation and the bus driver has been suspended.

