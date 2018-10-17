AG: Pennsylvania mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old child

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania --
A mom has been arrested for allegedly helping her ex-boyfriend create child pornography using a 3-year-old girl in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Kayla Parker, 26, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the incidents happened about four years ago while Parker was living with David Carbonaro in Upper Darby.

Parker allegedly told detectives that she would undress the girl and lead her into a bedroom and shut the door, leaving her alone with Carbonaro.

A search warrant was executed at his home back in July and uncovered hundreds of images and videos of the girl, authorities said.

One file showed an adult female hand inappropriately touching the girl, the attorney general's office said.

Parker was extradited to Pennsylvania, where bail was set at 10 percent of $1 million on Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for October 26.

