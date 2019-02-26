A Pennsylvania mother and her 19-year-old daughter are under arrest, accused in the murders of five family members whose bodies were found in their apartment.The victims included three children.Shana Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, were charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy. The younger Decree remains hospitalized.Authorities were initially called to the Robert Morris Apartments on the 200 block of West Bridge Street in Morrisville on Monday afternoon for a wellness check after no one had reported seeing the residents in days.Five bodies were found inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment around 4 p.m. The victims were identified as Shana Decree's children, 25-year-old Naa'Irah Smith and 13-year0old Damon Decree Jr., both of Morrisville; Shana's sister, 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell, of Trenton; and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.Shana Decree told police that "everyone at the apartment...wanted to die" and talked about suicide, according to court documents. Decree claimed Jamilla Campbell killed two other victims before she herself was slain.Police say Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were found in the apartment with the bodies. They were both taken to the hospital and placed under arrest."This is a terrible tragedy," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said during a Monday night press conference. "I just spoke with the family of the five of the deceased, and we're all heartbroken."Authorities are still searching for Jamilla Campbell's 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell, only to ensure his safety. He is not considered a suspect."We wanted to come out here at this point and make sure that everybody knew that the people that committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and will be made to pay for their crimes," Weintraub said.The causes of death for the five victims has not been released.The three-story, red-brick complex is on a busy road lined with auto repair shops, a safe-and-lock shop and a bail bonds agency nearby.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------