Mother tossed her 7-week-old girl down 75-foot embankment before falsely reporting her kidnapped, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly tossing her infant down a large rocky embankment.
The criminal charge came after Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigated a reported kidnapping on Thursday.
Krista Noelle Madden, 35, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.
According to investigators, Madden had told authorities that she was kidnapped along with her baby, and that she escaped but the kidnappers kept her baby.
Asheville Police Department found the infant safe hours after a frantic search, which began as soon as Madden reported the kidnapping.
On Friday, Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that none of Madden's wild tale was true.
Instead investigators said Madden herself threw her baby, which was strapped in a car seat, down a 75-foot embankment in a rocky area. The child had fallen out of the car seat by the time she was found. She was reportedly found by a homeowner who happened to hear the baby cry as his wife was headed to the mailbox.
Madden is being held in Henderson County under a $750,000 bond.
