5 new exhibits open at Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five new exhibits are opening at the Museum of Modern Art.

250 new works have been installed across the museum's "Collections Galleries."

Visitors can check out the work of Brazilian photographers, an exhibit on the colonial history of tobacco and artwork that highlights how the pandemic transformed public space.

Museum leaders say it's incredible seeing more visitors as the city reopens.

The new pieces will be on display to the public starting Saturday.

MoMA is open daily at 50% capacity.

