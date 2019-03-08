More than 100 firefighters battle Sleepy Hollow fire

EMBED <>More Videos

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and at least 25 people were being assisted by the Red Cross.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, New York (WABC) -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a building fire in Sleepy Hollow on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at a two-story building on Barnhart Avenue around 2 p.m.

Officials said the fire spread throughout the building quickly before the roof collapsed.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and at least 25 people were being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sleepy hollowwestchester countybuilding firefirearson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem
NJ Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Mets' legend Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months
Dominatrix claims harassment forcing her from Brooklyn
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Show More
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Ex-sergeant charged with assaulting homeless man at shelter
Westchester Girl Scout troop leader charged with sex abuse
Man found in car trunk in NJ, says he was abducted, robbed
More TOP STORIES News