More than 100 firefighters battle Sleepy Hollow fire

SLEEPY HOLLOW, New York (WABC) -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a building fire in Sleepy Hollow on Thursday afternoon.The blaze was reported at a two-story building on Barnhart Avenue around 2 p.m.Officials said the fire spread throughout the building quickly before the roof collapsed.One person was treated for smoke inhalation and at least 25 people were being assisted by the Red Cross.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.