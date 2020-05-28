More than 30 arrested at Union Square protest following George Floyd police custody death in Minnesota

UNION SQUARE (WABC) -- At least 30 people were arrested as Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Union Square after the death of George Floyd.

Dozens of people started gathering Thursday evening in Manhattan as rioters turned violent in Minneapolis, calling for the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest to be charged in his death.

Some of the protesters in Union Square scuffled with police and even threw bottles.

One officer was injured when someone threw a trashcan, but the officer is expected to be OK.

That person was taken into custody at 14th Street and 6th Avenue.

The mayor of Minneapolis called or criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of the handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.

Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said if Floyd was white, he would be alive right now.



The protest that started at Union Square broke up, but the NYPD is chasing down reports of protesters near City Hall or police headquarters.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squaremanhattannew york cityblack lives matterprotestnypdgeorge floydnew york city newspolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No mask, no service' rule is OK for NY businesses
Gilgo Beach murder victim identified as Valerie Mack
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Black birdwatcher accepts apology of white woman after dog dispute
Oral care doctors prepping for new, safer reality after pandemic
Brooklyn woman's impressions of Gov. Cuomo gaining fame
Nassau County plans to fast track outdoor business applications
Show More
Feeding Westchester hosting drive-thru food distribution event
Boston Marathon canceled for the first time ever
Brooklyn company makes 50,000 coronavirus testing kits a week
Cuomo says focus now on reopening NYC
Chris Rock, Rosie Perez urge NYers to do the right thing
More TOP STORIES News