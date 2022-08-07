2 bodies recovered after massive fire destroys home in Morris Township, New Jersey

The remains of two people were discovered Saturday afternoon, but have yet to be identified

A massive fire destroyed a home in Morris Township early Friday morning. Anthony Johnson has the details.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two bodies were recovered Saturday afternoon after a massive fire destroyed a home in Morris Township early Friday morning.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Normandy Heights Road near Columbia Road.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighting units pouring water on a large, multi-story house that had been completely gutted by flames.

It is believed the home dates back to the 1890s and the rear part of the building appeared to have collapsed.

Authorities suspected that 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi may have died in the fire.

The remains of two people were discovered a day later, but have yet to be identified.

"There was heroic efforts here by the police, fire, EMS, heroic efforts to try to rescue people inside that house, we are in the recovery mode right now," the sheriff said.

The area is surrounded by more modern homes on well-manicured lawns, so neighbors are spread apart.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Video in the media player above is from previous coverage

ALSO READ | 4 MTA heroes helped save passengers from overturned bus

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.