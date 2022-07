Fire outside Long Island mosque investigated as possible hate crime

EMBED >More News Videos A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fire at a Long Island mosque as a possible hate crime.Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road in Ronkonkoma around midnight Monday.A member of the congregation said a crescent sign outside the mosque was firebombed.The sign was damaged, but the building itself was not affected.No injuries were reported.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.