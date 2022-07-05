Fire outside Long Island mosque investigated as possible hate crime

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fire at a Long Island mosque as a possible hate crime.

Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road in Ronkonkoma around midnight Monday.

A member of the congregation said a crescent sign outside the mosque was firebombed.

The sign was damaged, but the building itself was not affected.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

