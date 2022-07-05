Fire outside Long Island mosque investigated as possible hate crime

Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road in Ronkonkoma around midnight Monday.
A member of the congregation said a crescent sign outside the mosque was firebombed.
The sign was damaged, but the building itself was not affected.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
