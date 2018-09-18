Mamaroneck mom accused of killing toddler daughter, slashing officers due in court

Cynthia Arce is accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter.

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) --
A mother from Westchester County charged with the murder of her 2-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of two police officers is due in court Tuesday.

Cynthia Arce was arrested in April after police arrived at her home in Mamaroneck and found her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella unresponsive.


While the officers were inside, she reportedly slashed them with two large knives.

Police shot Arce, but she was treated at the hospital for several weeks and then moved to jail.

She's expected to face a judge Tuesday afternoon.

