Mother charged in stabbing death of 7-year-old son in Paterson

Authorities say she also stabbed her 17-year-old son, who survived.
The violence took place in the family's apartment on North 6th Street in Paterson Saturday morning.
Police took the suspect, 46-year-old Iris Tolentino, to the hospital for a mental health screening.
A 15-year-old son who was also in the apartment was not injured.
Police say Tolentino resisted arrest, and two officers suffered minor injuries as they took her into custody.
Tolentino has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, third-degree resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in the third degree.
Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer released the following statement today following the tragedy in Paterson.
"Everyone in the Paterson Public School District is shocked and saddened by the tragic incident on Saturday that led to a child's death and a teenager's injuries," the statement read. "We pray for the family who has sustained such great tragedies in a single day, and for our own Paterson Public Schools family as all of the victims are enrolled in our schools."
"If any student needs counseling in the wake of what has happened, counseling is available. Our Department of Guidance and Counseling Services has set up a virtual platform where students can immediately be connected with grief counselors. The link to the platform has been shared with administrators and teachers to provide to all students and their families. If a student shows that he or she is in need of greater care for their mental health, grief counselors and student assistance coordinators will be available in-person at the schools where the victims are enrolled on Monday and Wednesday."
"This is an extremely traumatic situation, which is why we are asking all teachers and parents to closely monitor the emotional well-being of their children. If they are in need of help, please immediately contact your child's principal or guidance counselor."
