7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in Paterson, police say

7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother has been charged with murder after a 7-year-old was fatally stabbed in New Jersey.

Police say they found the victim and a 17-year-old with stab wounds on the third floor of a building on North 6th Street in Paterson on Saturday around 7 a.m.

They were immediately transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the 7-year-old child was unresponsive and pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital, and the 17-year-old was treated for his wounds and released a short time later.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

