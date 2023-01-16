Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire officials in New Jersey are working to pinpoint the cause of a house fire that left a mother and her young daughter dead.
Flames ripped through the home on Brookside Avenue early Friday morning.
William Montanaro said his wife, 40-year-old Jackie Montanaro, rushed back into the home and tried to save their youngest daughter, Madelyn.
William and their 8-year-old daughter, Elena, were able to escape.
"I am heartbroken. I have lost the love of my life - my beautiful wife, Jackie - and my sweet, loving, spunky little girl, Madelyn," Montanaro said in a statement.
Montanaro said his wife was a devoted Customs and Border Protection officer and she is a hero.
He said when he rushed back into the home for Madelyn, he became enveloped in thick, hot black smoke.
Jackie didn't hesitate and "charged in with a mother's love and the courage of a police officer fueling her attempt to save our daughter."
The family's beloved dog, Duchess, a Goldendoodle, also died in the fire.
Monmouth County and community groups are accepting donations to help the victims' family members who were displaced by the blaze.
So far more than $225,000 has been raised to help the family in a GoFundMe.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
