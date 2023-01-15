Mother, young child die in Hazlet house fire

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman and a young child died in a fire in New Jersey.

Flames swept through the home early Friday morning on Brookside Ave in Hazlet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

ALSO READ | 3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.