3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:36PM
3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn
Three people stole $300,000 from an armored Brinks truck in Brooklyn, and the search is on to find them.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people stole $300,000 from an armored Brink's truck in Brooklyn, and the search is on to find them.

Police say on Friday two men distracted a Brink's employee outside a chase bank on 55th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.

The worker told officers the two men asked him for directions and that is when a third man quickly grabbed an unattended money bag that sat on the truck's bumper.

The three men ran from the scene.

