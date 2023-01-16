2 passenger airplanes nearly collide at JFK airport, NTSB investigating incident

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating after two planes nearly collided on the runway at JFK airport Friday night.

An air traffic controller saw what was about to happen and had one of the pilots stop their plane.

A Delta passenger plane was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines plane crossed the runway, according to the FAA.

An air traffic control agent noticed the planes on a collision course and ordered the Delta pilot to abort the takeoff.

The pilot initiated an emergency stop protocol after the plane had already reached a speed of 115mph.

The American Airlines pilot did not have clearance to cross the runway. That plane took off for a flight to London about 20 minutes later.

The Delta plane that aborted its takeoff returned to the gate and passengers were given overnight accommodations and continued their trip the following morning.

