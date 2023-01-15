  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 15, 2023 9:24PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Police rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Suffolk County.

An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.

Suffolk County police rushed in with a helicopter team and rescue swimmers. They found Shakalis clinging to his kayak without a flotation device.

Medics rushed Shakalis to Stony Brook University Hospital.

He remains at the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW