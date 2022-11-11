Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A mother and daughter are recovering after being violently attacked on a subway train in the Bronx.

A 36-year-old mother and her 10-year-old daughter were on a northbound 5 train when a woman approached them and began punching the mother in the face.

She then turned and began to punch the daughter in the face, before getting off the train at the Simpson Street station and fleeing the scene.

The mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital and treated for their injuries.

The suspect was described to police as approximately in her 40's, around 5'8" tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

