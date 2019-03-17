Mother drops baby from balcony to escape apartment building fire in Ronkonkoma

EMBED <>More Videos

A fire tore through an apartment building in Ronkonkoma early Sunday.

By Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother tossed her baby from a balcony to escape a fire early Sunday at a Long Island apartment complex.

The fire broke out at about 12:50 a.m. at Colony Park Apartments on Peconic Street in Ronkonkoma.

When police arrived, they found the building fully engulfed.

At one point, police say the mother dropped her infant from a second-floor balcony into the arms of a bystander below, before jumping to the ground herself.

The woman and the infant were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

One man was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Firefighters say residents in five units have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
ronkonkomasuffolk countyapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
LI man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
Show More
Joe Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
LI brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
More TOP STORIES News