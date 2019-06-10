Mother with baby accused of punching woman in face on subway in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mother who attacked a woman on the subway while holding a baby.

The alleged attack happened back on April 15th around 9 a.m. at the Forest Hills 71st Avenue subway station.

Investigators released new video of the suspect on Monday. You can see her carrying the child and pushing a stroller.

Police say she and the 53-year-old woman bumped into each other as she was exiting the train.

The suspect then re-entered the E-train and allegedly punched the woman in the face.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned female, approximately 30-years of age, last seen wearing a white baseball cap, pink shirt and dark pants, pushing a stroller and carrying an infant.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest hillsqueensnew york cityassaultattacksubway crimewoman assaulted
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car
David Ortiz shot: MLB stars and more send well wishes
Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat on LI Sound
Franklin Lakes District schools closed after teachers walk out
Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight
Show More
Transgender woman found dead in Rikers Island cell
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G
Teen slashed at Pier 83 in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News