NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police investigating the suspicious death of a child in New Jersey Monday morning.
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was found dead inside a home on Weequahic Avenue in Newark.
The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.
Newark police are reportedly looking for the mother's boyfriend.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
