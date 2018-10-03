A driver had to be rescued from a car after it plunged into the Long Island Sound on Wednesday evening.According to Peter Jackman, the Chief of the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department, the motorist apparently drove his or her car headlong into Long Island Sound at the end of Roanoke Avenue.It happened at about 7:40 p.m. when the motorist drove the car down a boat ramp. Authorities said it would appear the car was driven at a high rate of speed for it to have ended up so far offshore.The motorist was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and Riverhead police officers, which was found submerged approximately 75 feet offshore.The identity of the victim was not released and his or her condition could not be confirmed. It is not known if the victim survived.The cause of the incident is still under investigation by Riverhead detectives.A search of the waters did not turn up any other victims and it is now believed the motorist was alone in the car.----------