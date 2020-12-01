MTA holding virtual public hearing on fare hikes amid 'doomsday' budget

The newly unveiled plan includes the potential for a 2 or 4% fare hike.
The MTA is also suggesting that if the base fare for a MetroCard does not increase the price of 7 and 30 day passes would.
On top of that, the agency is proposing increasing the "green" fee for new MetroCards above the current $1.
"The MTA will begin the standard review process for fare and toll adjustments, although we recognize this year is anything but standard, with a series of virtual public hearings," MTA chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement. "With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to reviewing a wide variety of proposals and will work to minimize the impact on our customers."
Tuesday's is the first in a series of hearings throughout the month.
2020 Virtual Public Hearing Dates
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.
2020 Virtual Satellite Hearing Dates
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The so-called doomsday scenario is playing out because the MTA says it has so far been denied $12 billion in federal funds for which the agency has been begging for months.
The draconian measures also include cutting as much as 40% of service on subways and buses, as well as 50% on commuter rail lines like the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, along with over 9,000 layoffs.
The agency is required to pass a balanced budget by the end of the year, and the new budget includes the combination of layoffs and service changes designed to close a pandemic-induced $12.2 billion deficit through 2024. The cuts would save $1.2 billion but would devastate the city's public transportation system.
