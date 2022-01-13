Police searching for man who fired gun on Bronx bus after fight

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a gun was fired on a bus in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on a northbound B39 bus at White Plains Road and Van Nest Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old was riding the bus when he was approached by the suspect, who started interrogating him.

The victim was nervous and sent a text to his 36-year-old uncle and asked him to meet him at the bus stop for help.



The suspect apparently became angry with the uncle and a physical struggle broke out.

Authorities say the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged one round, which stuck the bus accordion's ceiling.

The suspect ran away from the scene, northbound on White Plains Road.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
EMBED More News Videos

A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nestbronxnew york citymtabusshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Families prepare to say goodbye to 17 victims of deadly Bronx fire
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Broadway update: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' pausing shows until June
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
COVID Update: What face mask is best for you? Doctors weigh in
Fake at home COVID tests are out there - how to spot them
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder with clouds
Rapper arrested after incident on Kosciuszko Bridge in November
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Viewers donate money to robbery victim after seeing his story
Car flies off roadway, through fence, into home in Clifton
More TOP STORIES News