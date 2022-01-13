Police searching for man who fired gun on Bronx bus after fight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a gun was fired on a bus in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported on a northbound B39 bus at White Plains Road and Van Nest Avenue around 4:30 p.m.Police say an 18-year-old was riding the bus when he was approached by the suspect, who started interrogating him.The victim was nervous and sent a text to his 36-year-old uncle and asked him to meet him at the bus stop for help.The suspect apparently became angry with the uncle and a physical struggle broke out.Authorities say the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged one round, which stuck the bus accordion's ceiling.The suspect ran away from the scene, northbound on White Plains Road.No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.----------