MTA receives final federal approval for congestion pricing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA received final approval to move forward with congestion pricing on Monday.

The green light comes from the Federal Highway Administration, which issued a Finding of No Significant Impact from congestion pricing.

"Congestion pricing will reduce traffic in our crowded downtown, improve air quality and provide critical resources to the MTA," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "I am proud of the thorough environmental assessment process we conducted, including responding to thousands of comments from community members from across the region. With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving ahead with the implementation of this program."

It is now up to the MTA to determine how to implement the nation's first system of congestion pricing, including what tolls to charge and which drivers will receive exemptions.

Gov. Hochul is expected to discuss the decision Tuesday afternoon in Greenwich Village.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

