Discounted fare pilot program to begin for MTA and LIRR, Metro-North commuters at end of February

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In an effort to get more commuters back into the transit system, the MTA is testing out several affordable fare pilot programs."Bringing riders back to mass transit depends on three variables - reliability, safety and price. We've made it a priority to get creative on fares," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.Starting February 28 MTA commuters that use the OMNY tap system will have their weekly single-ride amount capped at $33, the same price as a weekly seven-day unlimited-ride MetroCard.Riders that use OMNY will pay the standard $2.75 for the first 12 trips starting every Monday. Any trip after those 12 will be free through the following Sunday."Fare capping will save many of our riders money and give them more flexibility," said MTA Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer. "At a time when New Yorkers are paying more for everyday items, the MTA is helping them save money on transportation, one of their most essential expenses. Customers no longer have to choose between buying a weekly unlimited pass or paying per ride: With OMNY, they will always get the best deal automatically.Commuters that use Metro-North and LIRR will have three new pilot programs to take advantage of starting February 25.The first is a new 20-trip ticket that is 20% less than 20 peak one-way fares, and can be purchased through the MTA eTix or any ticket window. Each 20-trip ticket is valid for 60 days.There will also be a 10% discount on monthly ticket on top of the current discounts ranging from 48% to 61%.The CityTicket that already offer a reduced fair for travel to LIRR stations within New York City on the weekends is being extended to all weekday off-peak trains for a $5 fare.All of these programs come on top of the announcement that all LIRR and Metro-North fares will remain off-peak through the end of February."Transit affordability is also an equity issue, and we are committed to providing a wide range of new discounts, while ensuring the MTA maintains a solid bottom line," said Lieber.These programs will be in effect for at least four months while the transit authority determines which programs are working best for commuters and how they effect farebox revenue.----------