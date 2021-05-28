MTA employee punched and kicked in Harlem subway station, attacker on the run

It happened early Sunday, May 23rd at 12:30 a.m. at the 148th Street Station in Harlem.
The man approached the MTA employee and engaged him in a verbal dispute.
Then the man punched the 32-year-old MTA employee in the face.
The attacker also kicked the victim while he was lying on the ground.
The MTA worker suffered bruising and swelling and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
